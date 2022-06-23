"We got to hang out for about a weekend" - WWE SmackDown star recalls Goldberg giving him advice

In a recent interview, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss recalled how he picked up some valuable advice from his childhood hero Goldberg at Elimination Chamber earlier this year.

Madcap Moss fought Drew McIntyre in a losing effort at the premium live event that took place in Saudi Arabia in February. He suffered a scary landing during that match after McIntyre nailed an inverted Alabama Slam on him. However, he was able to go on till the end of the match. As far as his hero Goldberg is concerned, Roman Reigns defeated the former world champion to retain the Universal Championship the same day.

Speaking to “The Power Trip After Party!”, Moss stated that he got a chance to hang out with the icon during Elimination Chamber weekend, which was a dream come true for him. He also professed that the former Universal Champion gave him some notable advice that he tries to incorporate into his wrestling.

I love him, and at an event in WWE Elimination Chamber, we were both on the show. I had a match against Drew McIntyre. He had a match against Roman Reigns, and it was the first time I actually got to meet him, and it was really cool. We got to hang out for about a weekend and talk, and he kind of passed on some knowledge to me and definitely some stuff that I try to emulate in my performance today". (h/t to Fightful)

Madcap Moss is on the rise after defeating Happy Corbin at WWE Hell in A Cell

Initially friends, Madcap Moss faced Happy Corbin in a No Holds Barred match at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Moss and Corbin were in the same corner when the latter took on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber. But things got worse between the two as the storyline saw a massive twist and the two wrestled in a series of matches before the feud finally ended on last week's SmackDown.

In the No Holds Barred match at the premium live event, Moss emerged as the winner after hitting the Punchline on Corbin. He continued the assault by trapping the latter's neck with a steel chair and smashing it with steel steps.Giving the former U.S Champion a taste of his own medicine.

Now, after having the last laugh in their lengthy feud, the 32-year-old has received a much-needed push from WWE. Things are looking good for him right now, but it remains to be seen what is in store for the promosing star.

