WWE star to make first appearance following SummerSlam as Jade Cargill's manager? Exploring major swerve

Jade Cargill continues to show off her star power on WWE television. The 33-year-old star made a cameo on NXT tonight. She’s already appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Jade Cargill is charismatic enough to hold her own on the mic, but that may not stop WWE from linking her up with a manager. The company can potentially have her form an alliance with MVP on either RAW or SmackDown.

MVP was last seen at SummerSlam 2023, where he introduced Omos as the final entrant in the Slim Jim Battle Royal, which LA Knight ultimately won. He had previously unsuccessfully tried to convince Bobby Lashley to reunite The Hurt Business.

Regarding Bobby Lashley, The All Mighty has found a new group in The Street Profits. The trio ruthlessly eliminated Latino World Order’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro before the six-man tag team match at Fastlane, only for Carlito to reveal himself as Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar’s partner.

Did WWE tease Jade Cargill’s opponent on NXT? Looking at the clue

Jade Cargill has so far come face-to-face with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The former AEW TBS Champion met The Queen on the October 13 episode of SmackDown. She ran into Becky Lynch this past Monday on RAW.

The Man told Cargill to get in line if she wanted the NXT Women’s Championship. WWE apparently teased a match between Cargill and Lynch this week on NXT as well. Cargill pointed to her watch while standing in front of a solid background.

Expand Tweet

Cargill’s fifth televised appearance came after Lyra Vaklyria vowed to take the NXT Women’s Championship off of Becky Lynch at NXT Halloween Havoc. Fans can check out the updated card for the television special here.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches