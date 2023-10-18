Updated NXT Halloween Havoc match card following NXT (October 17, 2023): Major titles on the line; Gigi Dolin adds stipulation and more

Here’s your first look at the updated NXT Halloween Havoc match card following the October 17 episode. Tonight’s show of the white and gold brand saw the addition of a title match and a gimmick bout involving Gigi Dolin and Blair Davenport.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 will be a two-week event, with week one set for next Tuesday (October 24), whereas week two will take place on October 31. WWE has announced all matches for Halloween Havoc Week One.

As seen on NXT tonight, Chase University (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) survived the Bada Bing Bada Boom Battle Royal to earn their NXT Tag Team Championship match against The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo).

Next, Gigi Dolin announced her stipulation for the match with Blair Davenport by spinning the wheel. The duo will collide in a Lights Out match. Roxanne Perez also got her stipulation against Kiana James. They will settle their differences in a Devil’s Playground match.

Elsewhere on the show, Mr. Stone confronted Bron Breakker for taking out Von Wagner and challenged him to a match next week. The former NXT Champion accepted the challenge.

Week one of NXT Halloween Havoc will also host the two semi-finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. It will be Karmen Petrovic going one-on-one with Lola Vice and Arianna Grace taking on Kelani Jordan.

Finally, Lexis King (formerly Brian Pillman Jr.) will make his televised in-ring debut.

Below is the updated NXT Halloween Havoc match card as of October 17, Tuesday.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria – Singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship

The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) (c) vs. Chase University (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson – Tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport – Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Lights Out Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Devil's Playground Match

Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice – NXT Women's Breakout Tournament semi-final match

Kelani Jordan vs. Arianna Grace – NXT Women's Breakout Tournament semi-final match

Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone

Lexis King makes his debut

What’s on the NXT Halloween Havoc match card for week two?

WWE has so far announced only two matches for Halloween Havoc week two. The show will feature Ilja Dragunov versus Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship.

Melo earned his shot against Dragunov by winning the triple threat between him, Dijak, and Baron Corbin. Trick Williams was inserted in the match by Cody Rhodes but was taken out in a mysterious backstage attack.

The night's second match will determine the winner of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. The winner of the match between Lola Vice and Karmen Petrovic will take on the winner of Kelani Jordan versus Arianna Grace.

Catch all the latest updates on NXT here.

