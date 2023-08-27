WWE star may be teasing potential showdown for Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio's days as a WWE Superstar may be numbered, but the luchador legend managed to add another feather in his cap in the form of a United States Championship win on SmackDown a few weeks ago. He is scheduled to defend his title against former champion Austin Theory at Payback on September 2.

Theory probably will not win the title back, though, as wrestling veteran MVP recently shared a cryptic post highlighting his United States Championship reign in the late aughts. If one looks to read between the lines, this may have been a low-key and subtle hint at the return of The Nigerian Giant, Omos, to WWE television soon.

Omos has spent his career mostly working with top superstars, such as Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles. The giant may be ready for a singles title run. If he is booked in a title contest against The Master of 619, one can safely say that the latter will drop his belt.

The story on SmackDown is still in its budding stage, with Santos Escobar's potential heel turn something the creative team can utilize down the line. However, the giant's return to squash Rey Mysterio would certainly shock viewers.

Santos Escobar interested in a one-on-one title match vs. WWE Hall of Famer

Rey Mysterio replaced Santos Escobar to capture the United States Title from Austin Theory. The LWO stars may be on the same page now, but the truth of the matter is that Santos won the number-one contenders match for the championship fair and square - even defeating The Biggest Little Man of WWE in the process.

Speaking on Babyfaces Radio, Santos Escobar revealed that he is not cleared to compete currently. However, he did not rule out a future title contest with his mentor:

"Absolutely, yes [on a match with US Champion Rey Mysterio]. We already went at it just to get an opportunity at this title. Now that he holds the title, the one thing I know for sure is that he will give me an opportunity when the time comes," Santos Escobar said. [H/T: Fightful]

The LWO star even noted that he would like to repay the favor to Austin Theory. Will there be an interference in the title contest at Payback that would straight up or inadvertently cost Theory his match against Rey Mysterio, or even the other way around? We will find out in less than a week's time.