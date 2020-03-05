WWE star Paige hospitalized, undergoes 'emergency surgery'

While there is no doubt that WWE star Paige has had an incredible career, the one thing you can't say for her is that she's necessarily been blessed with the greatest luck.

The 27-year-old Brit may be a former Divas Champion and one of the most charismatic and popular performers in recent WWE history, but she has also been dealt her share of bad hands.

It appears that the luckless streak has continued even further, with news emerging that she has been hospitalized, needing emergency surgery. Her partner, musician Ronnie Radke, confirmed the news on social media.

According to the songwriter, rapper and performer, Paige has had to have an ovarian cyst removed, with the former NXT Women's Champion undoubtedly in incredible discomfort.

Radke was forced to defend his decision to postpone a performance in Sacramento, California on social media, owing not only to Paige's health but because one of his bandmates was also unwell.

Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7 — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020

Paige took to Twitter to defend her partner against such criticism, but didn't comment on her own health status.

C’mon. Be better than this. He was attacked by so many selfish people that don’t have empathy also when it comes to his drummer. It’s not easy to replace him last minute. There’s a lot behind a live show. Celebs are human too. Give him a break. https://t.co/aQemDoHu1X — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 5, 2020

Despite having to retire from professional wrestling in April 2018 as far as being an active competitor, Paige has remained heavily involved with the company as an on-air authority figure and manager since then.

In 2019, her life and journey through professional wrestling were the basis for the blockbuster movie Fighting With My Family, staring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.