WWE star quits: Are the reports true? Finding the truth amid exit news

The wrestling world is concerned after news of a WWE Superstar shifting to Japan came into the foray. A part of the women's roster, the 26-year-old superstar joined the promotion in 2020 but wasn't utilized to her utmost potential.

So, who is the WWE star quitting the company soon? The star in question is NXT's Sarray. Her run with the Stamford-based is nearing its end as her contract is set to expire soon, after which she will be back in her native Tokyo. Sarray will appear at a press conference next Monday to discuss her future in pro wrestling.

The two-time WWP-Wrestling Diana World Champion is scheduled to return to the ring on May 16 at a Saree-ism show in Tokyo. She wanted to part ways with WWE on her own terms, but the news was leaked by Tokyo Sports. The report mentioned that Sarray left the promotion amicably.

Sarray, whose real name is Sari Fujimura, signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in February 2020. She made her debut on the April 20 episode of NXT, where she defeated Zoey Stark. Her character evolved from a schoolgirl to a wrestler with divine powers in an angle involving her grandmother's medallion.

The Warrior of the Sun was involved in a feud with Tiffany Stratton at the beginning of 2022. She eventually shifted to NXT UK and was reportedly scheduled to fight Meiko Satomura, but the fight was canceled. Sarray was last seen in action in WWE on the August 2, 2022, edition of NXT 2.0 fighting Mandy Rose in a losing effort.

WWE NXT star Sarray started wrestling at a young age

Similar to WWE RAW star Asuka, Sarray is a huge sensation in the Japanese circuit. She has all the qualities of a top-class wrestler. NXT couldn't develop plans for the 26-year old probably due to her lack of English-speaking skills in front of an American audience. This won't be an issue in Tokyo, though.

Sarray started wrestling at the mere age of 15 in World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana. Trained by Kyoko Inoue, the Warrior of the Sun utilized the experience she gained from the legend for over six years in Diana. She held the Sendai Championship as well as the Diana Championship prior to her shift to the United States.

Wrestling fans in Japan are ecstatic after hearing the news of their favorite 'Saree' returning to her home. The future looks bright for the youngster.

