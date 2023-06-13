Following Finn Balor and Damian Priest's awkward backstage interaction on RAW last night, it seems as though The Judgment Day's split or reformation is right around the corner.

Recent reports stated that WWE has no intention of splitting up Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. On the contrary, fans spotted indications of a split after Balor was seen conversing with a potential new teammate outside of the group in the form of JD McDonagh.

After the aforementioned interaction on RAW, a fan posted a series of images of the Irishmen, highlighting their respective journeys in the world of wrestling. This seemed to suggest that they were in the process of forming a new alliance. However, McDonagh responded to the fan on social media, saying that they were "just catching up."

Check out the full tweet below:

Further friction between Balor and Priest was on display on RAW last night. Priest, who qualified for the Money In The Bank ladder match, seemed hesitant when asked by Finn if he would not cash in on him if he were to beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title.

Rhea Ripley on a potential new member of The Judgment Day

Since becoming part of the villainous stable, all four members have experienced a rise in star power, with each of them having wrestled in huge marquee matches in recent months.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Rhea Ripley was asked if they will be adding a fifth member.

"So, we’re always looking at individuals that might make the cut. They obviously have to prove themselves to us and they have to want the same things that we want. Also, understand that no one is in charge. That we’re all here in a close knit unit where we’re all supporting each other and wanting what’s best for everyone in the group and just wanting to take over WWE as a whole." (H/T Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

The group's youngest member Dominik Mysterio will look to further establish The Judgment Day's attempted control of RAW. He is now set to face Cody Rhodes at Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 1st.

