SummerSlam is just a couple of days away, and the card for the show is as good as it gets. One out-of-the-box and seemingly legit fight is between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Both superstars will compete against each other in an MMA rules match.

While MMA matches follow the WWE's traditional rules, the company will surely add its own twist to them. One of the factors it could add to the match is no disqualification. With that stipulation, we could see a returning superstar's outside interference that could help Shayna Baszler defeat Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam.

Baszler and Rousey were real-life friends and part of the MMA version of the group known as "Four Horsewomen." The group consisted of Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke.

Shafir currently works for AEW; however, Duke is a free agent and could make her return at WWE SummerSlam to help Baszler defeat Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is the most successful in the group, and this could provoke Duke to return to the company and help Baszler overcome her.

Jessamyn Duke joined WWE NXT in 2018, and was with the promotion for three years. During her time on the Black and Gold brand, she helped Baszler retain her NXT Women's Championship on multiple occasions against the likes of Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, Iyo Sky, and more. She left the company in 2021, however, we could see a deja vu moment in just two days at WWE SummerSlam.

Shayna Baszler reveals her hate for Ronda Rousey ahead of WWE SummerSlam

A few days ago, on Monday Night RAW, Shayna Baszler gave her honest opinion of Ronda Rousey building up to WWE SummerSlam. The Queen of Spades wasn't happy that wherever she went, Rousey was given the bigger matches and pushes, even though Baszler put in a similar amount of work.

"This whole thing has been set up from day one for her to be elevated to this position despite the work of everyone else, namely me, who'd come before her. It happened in MMA. It's happening here, and I'm done. I'm sick of it."

At WWE SummerSlam, Shayna Baszler has her final chance to come out of Ronda Rousey's shadow for once and for all. The Queen of Spades was always seen as second fiddle during her WWE career after Rousey's debut.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet became a global superstar after she created her legacy in the UFC. However, come this Saturday, Baszler has her chance to create her own legacy.

