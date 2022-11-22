What is former WWE Superstar Jessamyn Duke doing now?

Jessamyn Duke spent some time in pro wrestling after her time in MMA, much like her Four Horsewoman members Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, and Shayna Baszler. Like the three, she was also part of the WWE roster before her release last year.

Duke started her fighting career in 2010 but was best known for her run in The Ultimate Fighter in 2013. During the show, she joined Rousey's team, who were going against Miesha Tate. Her participation in the reality series helped her grow close with the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

After her time at TUF, she joined the UFC where she faced the likes of Peggy Morgan, Bethe Correia, Leslie Smith, and Elizabeth Phillips. Unfortunately, out of the four fights, Jessamyn Duke won only one. She was then released from the promotion in 2015.

Jessamyn Duke found her way to WWE in 2018, alongside fellow former fighter Marina Shafir. They mostly performed in NXT and aligned with Baszler.

Duke then debuted on the August 31 episode of the Monday show on a segment of RAW Underground in 2020. This turned out to be her last appearance with the company, as she was released on May 19, 2021.

At the moment, only Shayna and Ronda are with WWE performing under the SmackDown brand, while Marina is with AEW. Meanwhile, Jessamyn Duke is now focusing on her YouTube channel, Okay Gamer, where she posts various video game content.

She would sometimes have superstars on her channel, like RAW star Michin and Shayna Baszler.

Jessamyn Duke was reportedly injured before her WWE release

The former UFC fighter wasn't that active in the promotion, especially during her latter run with the company. According to reports, the reason for that may concern her health.

According to Dave Meltzer, Duke was hurt, which explained her absence. He also revealed that the initial reason for her signing was to bring The Four Horsewomen in MMA to WWE.

"I think that she has been hurt some. The Four Horsewomen thing, which is why she was brought in. Obviously, it was never gonna happen. I thought she was doing reasonably well, but but then she got hurt."

For now, it looks like it will be a while before fans can see Ronda Rousey's stable form in programming for a while. Also, whether Jessamyn Duke is interested in getting back into the sport.

