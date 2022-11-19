Which other WWE Superstars alongside Ronda Rousey form the Four Horsewomen of MMA?

Ronda Rousey was already a well-known figure even before her time in WWE as an MMA fighter, where she also became one of the members of the Four Horsewomen in UFC. Although the star is now in the Stamford-based promotion, she is not the only horsewoman in the company.

Back when Rousey was still in the UFC, she was one of the fighters who coached season 18 of the reality series The Ultimate Fighter in 2013. Going up against her was longtime MMA rival, Miesha Tate. Ronda also brought in different professionals to help train her team, including Marina Shafir, who served as Rousey's training partner.

During the season, Ronda and Marina grew close with two of the season's competitors, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke. Their friendship then continued even after the season, and was eventually referred to as The Four Horsewomen, inspired by the iconic wrestling stable the Four Horsemen.

Although the women were in MMA at the time, they were all big fans of pro wrestling. According to Shayna, it was the fans who gave them the name inspired by the heelish wrestling stable.

“I love it. It started off kind of as a joke, but I think it’s a really good representation of us,” Baszler said. “We’re kind of heels the people love to love and love to hate. That’s kind of the same as the The Four Horsemen. We’re The Four Horsewomen.”

The four continued to support each other even after their time in MMA. They were present during Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 31 moment and were also present for Baszler's performance at the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have spent some time in NXT as well, where they mostly aligned themselves with Shayna before their release in 2021.

Lately, Ronda Rousey and the former NXT Women's Champion have continued their partnership on SmackDown. Shafir is now with AEW, and Duke mostly posts gaming content on YouTube.

Ronda Rousey wants to reunite with the Four Horsewomen in WWE

Although half the members of the MMA stable have already taken different paths, the current SmackDown Women's Champion is still dreaming of an on-screen reunion.

In a YouTube live stream, Ronda Rousey was asked if she wanted to reunite with the group, to which she answered positively.

"Yeah I would. You know what would be even better? If we were all in WWE and they would let us work together. That’d be great.”

It will truly be interesting to see if the former MMA fighters do reunite and might even face WWE's version of the Four Horsewomen consisting of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. Still, fans can only hope for now.

