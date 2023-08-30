WWE star to be roadblock in Austin Theory's pursuit of United States Championship? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Austin Theory is experiencing a weird time on the blue brand. While he was devastated after losing the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio, he made up for it by beating LA Knight to become the No. 1 contender for Mysterio's title.

This development has led to a United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Austin Theory at WWE Payback 2023. While Theory will expect to go into the match without any distractions, a legendary superstar could be a massive roadblock to his ambitions.

The iconic superstar in question is John Cena. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will see Cena return for the first time since Money in the Bank. When the news of The Cenation Leader's return went viral, many wondered what he would do. While there are many possibilities, Cena could come out and confront Austin Theory.

This angle aligns well with the fact that Cena lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, and will look for revenge. In this scenario, the 46-year-old superstar could be a major roadblock in Austin Theory's path to becoming the US Champion. While this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see what John Cena does on SmackDown.

WWE legend reacts to John Cena returning on SmackDown

After the promotion announced John Cena would make an appearance on SmackDown and the Superstar Spectacle in India, fans were already left excited. However, the Stamford-based promotion added to the excitement by saying Cena would be appearing on seven consecutive episodes of the blue brand.

This new development has not only left the WWE Universe excited, but has also grabbed the attention of many fans and wrestling legends. On Twitter, Torrie Wilson expressed her happiness at the news and being able to see Cena on SmackDown for seven consecutive weeks. She wrote:

"John Cena just announced he will be appearing for seven consecutive weeks on #SmackDown! Who doesn’t love seeing a @WWE GOAT come back to visit where he came from. I know I’ll be tuning in. Just hope we can SEE him. We <3 you @JohnCena!"

Further, Wilson combined her name with John Cena's, and wrote another tweet:

Torrie Wilson is one among many who are excited to see the Leader of the Cenation return. When John Cena makes his appearance on SmackDown this week, it will be very interesting to see what the 16-time World Champion has to say to the WWE Universe.

