Santos Escobar on the challenges of adapting to the WWE style

Current WWE and NXT Superstar Santos Escobar recently spoke on the challenges he faced early on in arriving at Vince McMahon's company.

Escobar has been performing as a wrestler for almost 15 years, with the leader of Legado Del Fantasma cutting his teeth in promotions like Lucha Libre AAA and Lucha Underground. Santos was well known for wrestling the typical Mexican style.

In a recent interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, Santos Escobar spoke of the challenges he faced in adapting to the more American style of wrestling and focusing more on the product of wrestling as opposed to his physical appearance.

While highlighting the contrast in styles across different promotions, the former Cruiserweight Champion said:

"It was challenging, mainly because I've been around in other companies and performed and done other products. Every company has their product. And of course, the essence, the roots, the basics, which is knowing the craft that I knew." Escobar added: "Here (WWE), I'm more concerned about the product itself. And I want it to add up. I want to make the product better. I want to become a part of this product and make it even better, even bigger." H/T DAZN

Although it may have taken him longer to settle, there is no doubt now in fans' minds now that Santos Escobar truly belongs in the WWE.

Santos Escobar has also credited WWE's Performance Center

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion also praised the WWE Performance Center for helping him develop his craft.

Speaking with DAZN, Escobar said it is not only key for him and his fellow wrestlers to get fans invested in the physical action but the emotional action as well.

"The Performance Center is just that is the best Performance Center in the world because they teach you how to perform properly. My mindset was a good acrobatic, life-threatening move would get people invested. Yes, don't get me wrong, it does. But then I found other ways to do it. So now, if you watch any of my matches, I get you invested emotionally, but I also give you the moves." H/T DAZN

The Performance Center has helped craft some of the best superstars that WWE has to offer today, and Santos Escobar is no exception to that.

