WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan after she was viciously attacked by Rhea Ripley on RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan was viciously attacked by Rhea Ripley. Taking to social media, Morgan's tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez sent a heartfelt message.

Last week on the red brand, Ripley set her sights on Rodriguez. The Eradicator's actions also led to Rodriguez and Morgan losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

With Morgan set to be sidelined with a real-life injury, her tag team partner took to Instagram to share a photo featuring the two and used the 'Heart Hands' emoji.

Check out Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram post and message dedicated to Morgan:

Rodriguez is expected to challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.

WWE has been teasing a feud between the two women for weeks. With Rodriguez and Morgan also dropping the tag team titles, the former could shift focus toward her singles career once again.

Liv Morgan's promo was criticized by Vince Russo

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Liv Morgan's promo from Monday Night RAW and criticized the same.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out the size difference between Morgan and Rhea Ripley and took issue with it. He said:

"I am looking at Liv Morgan, and I am going to producer mode, that’s where I go when I see these backstage segments. I see Liv, and I see Rhea Ripley [points out the difference in size]. They got to be some concern there. There’s gotta be, ‘Some may say I am crazy for challenging Rhea Ripley for a match but I believe.’ To be cocky and confident going in a match against Rhea Ripley, you're an imbecile. Like seriously, there’s got to be, ‘Maybe I am not making the smartest decision I ever made in my life but I get to stand tall for my partner.'"

It remains to be seen how long Morgan will be sidelined and if WWE plans on reuniting her with Raquel Rodriguez upon her return.

