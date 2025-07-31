WWE star set to miss massive upcoming show due to non-wrestling reasons? Here's why it may happen

WWE has a stacked lineup of shows and major events that will take place in the coming months. It includes SummerSlam, Clash in Paris, Crown Jewel, and many others. Amid this, the company recently broke more big news as it announced its return to Japan for two SuperShow events, taking place at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on October 17 and 18.Several superstars from the roster will travel to the nation to be part of this massive show. However, Logan Paul might miss the SuperShow in Japan. In 2017, The Maverick was involved in a controversial incident in the nation. He also did not participate in WWE's Japan tour in July 2024, which many believed was because of his past.While Logan Paul has stated he is not banned from Japan and could return if invited, the negative sentiment from his 2017 actions likely influenced his absence from the tour. WWE, aware of Japan's cultural emphasis on respect, may have excluded the social media megastar to avoid potential controversy or negative publicity. Well, the same could happen this year.WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and it takes great caution when it comes to such matters. The lingering impact of Paul's actions likely makes his inclusion in the tour a risky decision for the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, The Maverick might miss out on the two SuperShows that will be held in Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo in October.However, nothing can be said for sure, as this is purely speculation at this point. It remains to be seen how things shape up.WWE to book Logan Paul in a huge program at Clash in Paris?Clash in Paris will be the next big international premium live event, which will be held after SummerSlam on August 31. It is expected to be a blockbuster show, and the company might put Logan Paul in the spotlight. There is a high chance that The Maverick might be involved in a huge match at the spectacle.With Clash in Paris being WWE's first premium live event in the French capital, the company aims to maximize viewership and garner huge buzz. Paul's global appeal makes him one of the biggest attractions in Paris. Therefore, Triple H would want to keep him in the spotlight to capitalize on his international popularity.WWE booking Logan Paul in a major match at Clash in Paris could be a strategic move that might do wonders for the company. His celebrity status could boost ticket sales and garner significant social media engagement that the Stamford-based promotion requires for an international event. Hence, there is a chance that the creative team could put Paul in a marquee match at Clash in Paris. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Maverick in World Wrestling Entertainment.