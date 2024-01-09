WWE star to take revenge for Kofi Kingston’s injury on RAW? Analyzing major diversion

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, Kofi Kingston suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Ludwig Kaiser after their singles match. For those unaware, last week, Kingston teamed up with Jey Uso to square off against the Imperium members.

However, Giovanni Vinci suffered an injury during the match after Kofi delivered a mid-air dropkick on him. Further, in tonight's show, the commentary team of Michale Cole and Wade Barret also confirmed the injury of the Imperium member.

This led to a clash between Kofi and Kaiser, which ended up in a double count and a brutal post-match assault at the hands of Ludwig Kaiser. This also seemingly injured the New Day member. However, it is important to note that this angle will most likely be part of a major storyline in the upcoming weeks.

As both Xavier Woods and Big E are currently on a hiatus, this opens the possibility of R-Truth stepping up against Ludwig to take Kofi's revenge. For those unaware, both Truth and Kingston have a great history as tag team partners.

Even in 2012, they won the RAW Tag Team Titles together. So it's probable that R-Truth might try to step up against the villainous faction member to seek revenge for his former Tag partner.

It will be intriguing to witness how things will unfold after the Kofi Kingston angle on RAW and who will step up to take revenge for the same amid the hiatus from the other New Day members.

Gunther's return was announced after Ludwig Kaiser injured Kofi Kingston

Moments after Kingston was brutally assaulted, the company confirmed the return of Gunther once again back in the company.

The Ring General announced his absence from the company a few backs before as he was going on vacation. This led to the responsibility of the Imperium on the shoulders of Ludwig Kaiser and Vinci.

However, as Kaiser has taken revenge for Vinci's injury, it will be interesting to witness how The Ring General will respond to the situation upon his arrival next week.

Besides the return of Gunther, a huge World Heavyweight Championship match is also poised for next week when Seth Rollins will defend his title against Jinder Mahal in a title bout.

This match was announced by the company after a heated confrontation between Rollins and Jinder in the most recent episode of the red brand.