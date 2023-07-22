WWE star takes a shot at The Rock during SmackDown? Blockbuster match could be in the works! 

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown took place at Orlando, Florida, the home place of quite a few prominent stars including The Rock. He last appeared in WWE a few years ago. His tightly packed Hollywood schedule and other ventures keeps him away from the ring. However, this does not prevent him from being called out by the current roster on numerous occasions.

A couple of weeks ago, Grayson Waller invited The Rock to be a special guest on his talk show. The 51-year old responded in a typical Rocky manner, mocking Waller and citing that his gimmick was 'cringe'.

The latest edition of SmackDown took place in Florida, which is The Rock and Roman Reign's homeplaces. Haley and Hanna Cavinder were spotted attending the show. The twin signed with NXT a few months ago. Prior to WWE they played basketball for the Miami team.

The Rock graduated from the University of Miami in 1995 where he was a part of the football team. Recently, Grayson Waller took to Twitter to take a shot at the legend citing that The Cavinder Twins were one of the most talented lot to graduate from his alma mater.

Grayson Waller has his eyes set on having The Rock appear on his talk show

Earlier this year there was speculation around The People's Champion making a WWE return to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, given Waller's latest brush with WWE legends like Edge and John Cena, it would be interesting if he clashes with The Rock. They could even feud for a brief while leading to a SummerSlam match.

WWE is gearing up for another set of NXT stars to familiarise themselves on SmackDown

A number of NXT stars were in attendance for the show including The Cavinder Twins, Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. It is not unusual for NXT stars to appear ringside at main roster events.

Additionally, Shawn Michaels also made a backstage appearance to set up a match for Dominik Mysterio to take on Butch and defend his NXT North American Title. Prior to the event, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James competed in a dark match.

The NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has also been in attendance on RAW for a few editions. He even faced Finn Balor in a losing effort.

Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James during their dark match before SmackDown

SmackDown is set to witness the Rules of Engagement between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The intensity of the tension among The Bloodline members reached its peak when Reigns sent Jimmy Uso to the hospital a couple of weeks ago.

