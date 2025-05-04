WWE star to turn babyface for the first time; dethrone Dominik Mysterio as IC Champion? Potential twist explored

Dominik Mysterio is currently reigning on WWE RAW as the Intercontinental Champion. Dirty Dom recently defeated Penta to retain the gold after assistance from JD McDongah. However, a recent development indicates that Karrion Kross might turn into a babyface star for the first time and could dethrone Dominik as the IC Champion.
As of this writing, Kross is engaged in a storyline with AJ Styles where he has provoked The Phenomenal One on many occasions in an attempt to turn him heel. During recent episodes of the red brand, WWE also hinted at a title match between Styles and Dom.
The chances of Kross dethroning Dominik emerged after the latest reaction of the live crowd to the Doomsday entrance. The 39-year-old star clashed against Dragon Lee at WWE Main Event. During his entire entrance, Karrion got a massive cheer from the live audience, which is surprising, considering that he is a villainous star right now.
Though the former NXT Champion suffered the lost the match against Lee, if WWE Universe continues to cheer him, Triple H might officially turn him into a heroic star. Further, if Styles and Dominik lock horns for the IC title and the veteran fails to take the title, Karrion Kross will likely step in and take the gold.
The scenario is based on speculation, and we have to wait for the upcoming weeks to see whether the Stamford-based promotion will explore this direction or not.
Karrion Kross recently hinted at joining a major heel faction on WWE RAW
Kross is part of the red brand, and one of the rising heel factions on the Netflix show is Seth Rollins' newly formed association. The Visionary has Paul Heyman & Bron Breakker on his side, and they are destroying everyone in their path.
One of their latest victims was Sami Zayn, who refused to align with them. Amid this, a fan on the internet pointed out that both Kross and Rollins shared a similar vision. This is why Triple H needs to align the former NXT Champion with The Visionary.
In reply to this, Karrion Kross took his official Twitter (X) account and expressed his curiosity about the fan statement.
WWE stars often interact with the audience to generate more buzz, and Kross is seemingly doing the same. Regardless, the idea of him joining hands with Seth Rollins seems like a great option to push him further on the card.