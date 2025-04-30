Unexpected WWE name shows interest in joining Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman & Bron Breakker's alliance

The dangerous alliance of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman showed a dominant display of power on this week's WWE RAW. Following the flagship show, a former champion seemingly expressed his interest in joining this terrifying trifecta.

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, The Wiseman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to help The Visionary secure a victory over his opponents in a Triple Threat Match. Later, on RAW after 'Mania, Bron Breakker joined forces with Rollins and Heyman's alliance by attacking the Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint.

The Unpredictable Badass faced Sami Zayn in a singles match on the April 28, 2025, edition of the red brand's show. This bout occurred after The Great Liberator refused Seth Rollins' offer to move to SmackDown for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship following the John Cena-Randy Orton match at Backlash.

However, the match was called off by the referee, resulting in a major win for The Dog of WWE. Sami Zayn left the arena injured following a brutal assault by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins.

That being said, on X, a fan suggested Karrion Kross shared the same vision as The Architect and that he must join this new faction. Responding to the fan, the former NXT Champion showed curiosity about the possibility of aligning with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker.

"Oh, really? Elaborate. You have my attention?" Kross wrote.

Check out The Herald of Doomsday's post below:

WWE veteran questions Sami Zayn's booking against Seth Rollins' new alliance

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on The Underdog from The Underground going up against Heyman, Breakker, and Rollins' group. He discussed this in a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

According to Vince Russo, WWE's booking of Sami Zayn against the formidable trio was an "absolute mess."

"The fact that I'm going to say no, but I'm going to go out there in my street clothes to try to fool Seth Rollins? None of it makes any sense. Guess what, bro? It's being written by non-television writers. That's the bottom line, and that's why you're getting this absolute mess!" he said.

Only time will tell if The Wiseman, The Revolutionary, and The Unpredictable Badass will add one more member to their crew.

