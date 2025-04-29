Sami Zayn injured after he turns down WWE Championship shot

Sami Zayn is hurt after WWE RAW tonight. The star had the chance to get a WWE Championship match, but rejected it, and has come away worse for wear.

Ad

Zayn was offered a chance by Seth Rollins at the start of RAW tonight. He clearly didn't approve of what Rollins had done, and as he showed his annoyance with his friend, the star told him that out of respect for him, he would let Sami Zayn go to SmackDown instead, since he was not going to stay out of his way on RAW. In exchange for this, he offered him to be the one to challenge the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton after Backlash, for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

Trending

It was the title offer that Zayn had been waiting for, and he took the entirety of RAW to decide on his answer. In the end though, he revealed that he was going to be saying no to Rollins, he would turn down the title chance and not run away.

This didn't end well for him. He was put in a match against Bron Breakker, who hit him with two devastating spears. He then hit him with another on the outside, demolishing him.

Ad

As if that was not enough, Seth Rollins hit the Stomp as well, with producers and doctors checking on him. After the show went off the air, Sami Zayn was left injured, and had to be helped to the back. Further details are awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More