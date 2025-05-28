WWE star to turn heel for the first time under Triple H’s regime and join the Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the possibility

A certain WWE Superstar could turn heel for the first time under Triple H's regime and join the Wyatt Sicks. Since returning to the company, Aleister Black has been in the mid-card, and his return didn't kick off the way people expected.

Last week, he lost his Money in the Bank qualifier match to LA Knight and is currently without a clear storyline or direction. With the Alexa Bliss-Wyatt Sicks storyline rumored to be scrapped, the group might still need a sixth member. This is where Aleister Black could come into play.

While Black may not be an entirely superficial or over-the-top character, he is a mysterious one who is unpredictable and can reveal that dark side when necessary. This is the reason he could very well fit into the group as an addition.

This move would not only elevate Aleister Black's presence on SmackDown but also the Wyatt sicks', as they haven't made a mark since their return. Uncle Howdy and his group have been a part of a few storylines, but none have left a mark on WWE fans.

The Wyatt Sicks returned to WWE television last week after being off-screen for several months. They attacked almost every tag team on the WWE SmackDown roster.

WWE Superstar Aleister Black reveals what Bray Wyatt told him before the latter's passing

Bray Wyatt was one of the most loved superstars, not just on-screen but backstage too. There are many instances revealed online of WWE Superstars receiving support from the former world champion, with Black sharing one instance too.

At a certain point in his life, Black wasn't in a great place. Here is what Bray Wyatt texted him in his final text message.

"I grabbed my phone the other day, and I was scrolling through my messages, and I found one of my old conversations with him. I used to send him these messages with ideas and stuff, and one of the last things he ever said to me was, 'Don't let them tell you who you are. Stand for what you stand for.' At the time, I was mentally not doing great. I was like, 'This idea, that idea, what do you think I should go with?' He's like, 'It doesn't matter. Just don't let them tell you what you need to do. You'll know what you need to do. Stand your ground and don't let them shake you into something you don't feel comfortable with. This is who you are and what you do, so stick to it."

A storyline between the two superstars is something we all have missed out on.

