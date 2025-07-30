WWE star to turn heel and get back with the Judgment Day after losing at SummerSlam 2025? Possibility explored

WWE SummerSlam is set to feature several massive matches that have added a lot of excitement among fans for the premium live event. One of them is the Triple Threat showdown featuring IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley challenging Naomi for the Women’s World Championship.

This match was booked after Naomi stunned the world by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women’s World Title at Evolution. The three women have been against each other since then, and The Biggest Party of The Summer will now feature all three competing for the coveted title in a Triple Threat bout.

Rhea Ripley has been a contender for the title for quite a few months now, but hasn’t tasted any championship victory for a long time. The Eradicator has been on the losing end of things, which is surprising after the position she has been in as one of the top women in the industry lately. This became particularly notable after Rhea was unable to get one over IYO head-to-head.

With SummerSlam featuring a three-way match and Naomi having won the title recently, Ripley might possibly now end up with another loss. The star could end up being pinned by either of the two women, which could lead to a potential heel turn for Ripley.

That would be the perfect way for the star to get back on top with some momentum. Further, following a heel turn, Ripley could once again join The Judgment Day, and with Dominik Mysterio already teasing another betrayal, Ripley’s addition to the faction could add more intrigue to the storyline when Liv Morgan returns.

This could further be the perfect way for WWE to use their long-term storytelling to build a brilliant storyline and ensure all eyes are on the potential love triangle again.

However, this is just speculation at this time, and fans have to stay tuned in to find out what happens in the upcoming shows.

Rhea Ripley recently addressed the change in herself over the past few years in WWE

Rhea Ripley has undoubtedly come a long way when it comes to her incredible run in WWE. The star has managed to make headlines consistently with her stellar performances and has turned out to be one of the top names in the industry today.

Speaking about the change in her appearance and herself in a recent appearance on Haroon’s YouTube channel, the star stated that the old version of herself was ‘dead.’

"Well, as you can see, I grew the hell up. The difference is that the smile is fake. This one is real. She was not happy, not confident, and very, very insecure. So, that would be the biggest difference. I don't care what people think about me anymore because this Rhea Ripley. She's dead to the world. She died a long time ago. She's innocent, and I'm glad that she's gone," Ripley said. (From 00:06 to 00:32)

While Ripley has come a long way now, it would be interesting to see if she can take the next step to further enhance her position in the industry with a potential victory at SummerSlam.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for the star next.

