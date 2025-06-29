WWE star to vacate the title and leave the Judgment Day on RAW after Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is officially in the books. The entire card delivered the level of chaos it promised and was worth the hype it accumulated. The incredible lineup also featured two women’s bouts, and both went over well with fans. Interestingly, a WWE Superstar may vacate their title and quit Judgment Day on RAW after NOC.

The superstar in question is Raquel Rodriguez. Big Mami Cool locked horns with her long-standing rival, Rhea Ripley, in a Street Fight inside Kingdom Arena in the night's second match. The entire bout was a back-and-forth affair, with the two women trading some grueling shots at each other, as expected. Roxanne Perez interfered and attacked Ripley toward the end of the contest.

However, things didn’t go as planned for the Judgment Day as Mami overpowered Perez, sending her packing. Ripley covered Raquel and captured the big win after connecting an impact avalanche Riptide on Raquel Rodriguez from the table wedged on the top turnbuckle.

Following the disheartening loss, Raquel Rodriguez may finally decide to vacate the Women’s Tag Team titles on the RAW after NOC. She was given a choice: either forfeit the gold or replace the other half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, who is on the road to recovery from a shoulder injury. Big Mami Cool might leave the titles and quit Judgment Day, labeling Roxanne Perez unfit to step in for Liv while she is on hiatus.

This potential move would advance the already bitter tensions within the group and may mark the end of the heel faction. Moreover, Raquel could begin a singles run on WWE Monday Night RAW and continue her feud against Rhea Ripley.

The proposed angle above is speculative, however, and nothing has been confirmed.

Rhea Ripley reveals she sustained an injury at WWE Night of Champions

Ripley vs. Rodriguez at Night of Champions was undoubtedly one of the most punishing women’s clashes in recent memory.

Speaking at the WWE post-show with Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond, Ripley revealed that Raquel hit her with multiple kendo stick shots to her midsection, which bruised her ribs badly.

"Honestly, I've felt better. The ribs are a bit bruised from the kendo, and just like everything that went out there tonight, we left our bodies on the line, and we went out there and put on that match. So, I'm definitely going to be sore tomorrow, and I'm sore right now, but it's all worth it because I got to kick Raquel's a**," said Ripley

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley in the upcoming weeks.

