WWE star to walk out, Wyatt Sicks stripped of title, The Rock is back? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be another stop on the Road to SummerSlam 2025. The latest edition of Monday Night RAW witnessed some major developments related to The Biggest Party of The Summer, with CM Punk winning the Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship.

The forthcoming episode of the blue brand's show will be an interesting affair, as several matches could be made official for SummerSlam. In this article, we will discuss five things that may happen on SmackDown this week:

#5. Jelly Roll might back out of his SummerSlam match

Jelly Roll and Randy Orton are set to lock horns with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025. However, WWE might add another twist to this storyline, leading to Jelly backing out of his forthcoming match after The Scottish Warrior terrorizes the American rapper.

Due to the fear of suffering a vicious beating at the hands of the heels, Roll might decide to back out of the tag team bout. That said, this angle may only be done to generate more buzz around the match, and eventually, the celebrity will be part of the SummerSlam tag team showdown.

#4. LA Knight might quit WWE in frustration

This week's WWE RAW was forgettable for LA Knight, as he failed to win the Gauntlet Match. The Megastar was pinned by Bron Breakker.

Frustrated by this, the former United States Champion may quit WWE on SmackDown. It's important to note that this will purely be a storyline angle and may be done to write him off television.

#3. Alexa Bliss might turn on Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair teamed up at Evolution, where they were part of a Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Despite their best efforts, the fan favorite tag team failed to emerge as the winner, as The Judgment Day duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retained the gold.

Following this loss, Bliss and Flair don't seem to have a future as a tag team. Hence, The Goddess might turn on The Queen on this week's SmackDown. The former WWE Women's Champion might shockingly attack Flair, setting up a match for SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Uncle Howdy might strip Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks finally became the WWE Tag Team Champions last Friday, with Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis dethroning The Street Profits. As we head toward SummerSlam 2025, the eerie faction might witness a drastic change.

As Uncle Howdy is the leader of the group, the 35-year-old may order Gacy and Lumis to hand over the title belts to him and Erick Rowan. The masked man could assert that with this move, the title will be in safe hands.

#1. The Rock might finally return on WWE SmackDown

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof on this week's SmackDown. This means that a heated altercation is expected to take place between them ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title Match at SummerSlam. That said, in a shocking twist, The Rock might finally return to WWE during the segment.

Cena and The Final Boss may trap the former Undisputed WWE Champion and destroy him. This could be a strong buildup for Rhodes vs. Cena at SummerSlam.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

