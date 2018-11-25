WWE Starrcade Results, 24th November, 2018, Latest Winners and video highlights

A very solid Starrcade show!

On Saturday evening in Cincinnati, Ohio, WWE hosted a live event under the Starrcade label, which will air as a one-hour special on the WWE Network tomorrow. The show initially started with a tribute video to Hall of Famers Ric Flair and the late-great Dusty Rhodes, as Elias greeted the audience with a concert of his own.

Ric Flair came out along with Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James. Jax started singing and wasn't very good at it, out came Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke and set up the first match of the evening, an eight women tag team bout.

#1. Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke vs Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James

Solid match to start proceedings here, nothing over the top as both the babyface and heel team had their moments. Sasha Banks and Bayley had a strong outing for the faces, whereas, Nia Jax put up another dominating performance. Banks eventually made Alicia Fox tap out to the Bank Statement to pick up the win and kick-off Starrcade in a perfect manner.

Result: Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke def. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James

#2. Drew McIntyre vs Finn Balor

The first singles match of the evening featured two of Monday Night Raw's top stars as former Universal Champion, Finn Balor faced-off against Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one bout. McIntyre, who in recent weeks has been on absolute fire, ignited a rivalry against Balor very recently on the red brand.

Wasn’t my night tonight. Stepped into the ring with Drew McIntyre and he left with the win. Hopefully I’ll be back on top where I once was someday. #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/8azCkSxYSC — Finn Bálor. (@NotableArtistry) November 25, 2018

The two men put together a decent enough bout with 'The Scottish Psychopath' eventually picking up the win via a Claymore Kick. Hard luck for Finn Balor though, who despite a resilient effort wasn't able to do much.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Finn Balor

