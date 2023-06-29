WWE stars created history alongside Roman Reigns this year: Major detail you might have missed!

Roman Reigns emerged as one of the dominating champions of the current generation when he surpassed 1000 days as champion. During the majority of his reign, The Usos stood and protected The Tribal Chief, ambushing his rivals and helping him secure every victory.

While the WWE Universe celebrated Roman Reigns' incredible achievement, another part of The Bloodline was creating history as well. In fact, this part of The Bloodline has achieved two milestones in its current run with WWE.

The Usos are now the longest-tenured WWE Tag Team and have bagged 13 years with the company. This incredible feat is worth celebrating, considering the effort that goes behind keeping the WWE Universe entertained and engaged with promos, storylines, and quality matches.

Furthermore, they are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE’s history and have held the championship for 622 days before finally dropping the titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 39.

The Usos have turned their back on Roman Reigns after Night of Champions

At Night of Champions, The Usos tried to help The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa, but unfortunately, Superkicked Sikoa. This mishap frustrated The Tribal Chief, and he began shoving Jey Uso.

Jimmy Uso snapped upon watching his brother getting humiliated and Superkicked Reigns in the face, marking his betrayal.

Following that, The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman tried to lure Jey Uso into staying with The Bloodline, but he sided with his twin. As Roman Reigns’ supposed Right Hand Man, not only did Jey Uso kick his brother out of the faction, but he quit The Bloodline as well. To solidify his decision, he Superkicked The Tribal Chief.

WWE has booked a tag team match between The Usos and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa. This match will decide which half of The Bloodline s greater.

