WWE still needs to do one major thing with Roman Reigns before he retires 

Roman Reigns' retirement is something that many fans have been speculating about for some time. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is expected to retire from the business in the coming years after already having a Hall of Fame-level career.

Reigns has competed against the best in the business, main evented WrestleMania numerous times, and gone three years unbeaten as the main Champion in the company.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is untouchable and whether or not The Bloodline has finally met its end, it seems there is still one major thing that WWE needs to push Roman Reigns toward before he walks away for good.

Yesterday, the PWI rankings for 2023 were released and, unsurprisingly, more than 10 years after they debuted as a unit, The Shield took up the top three places on the list.

This was something that Seth Rollins himself brought attention to, leading to the rumors that The Shield could be set to reunite one last time.

Will The Shield reunite in WWE one last time before Roman Reigns retires?

Jon Moxley is currently dominating AEW and has already made it very clear that he was against returning to WWE.

That being said, Vince McMahon is not at the helm of the company anymore, it is a new era with the TKO Group and it could be enough to talk Moxley into a return for a one-off reunion.

Moxley is contracted to AEW until 2027, which could make a reunion much harder. But if Reigns continues as a part-time star for the next four years, then he could reunite with The Shield for one last run in the company and retire in 2028.

Given the dominance of all three men in the wrestling world at present, the WWE Universe deserves to see one final reunion, no matter how long they have to wait.

Do you think The Shield will ever reunite in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...