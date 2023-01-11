WWE Stock continues its rise: When did WWE go public?

WWE stocks continue to rise as major changes within the company's management and backstage roles continue to shift. During this seismic period in the Stamford-based promotion's history, it is interesting to take a look at how far the company has come ever since it went public.

World Wrestling Entertainment rose to mainstream popularity after Vince McMahon bought it from his father. Ever since the company's establishment in the early 1950s, the wrestling promotion has produced some of the biggest names in the sport. Some examples include Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and more. The likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Batista (aka Dave Bautista) have made waves in Hollywood.

WWE initially became a publicly traded company on October 19, 1999. During the company's initial public offering, 11,500,000 shares of Class A common stock were sold, which was priced at around $17.00 per share.

As of this writing, WWE stocks have even risen to $90 after recent events regarding Vince McMahon's return to the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman, Stephanie McMahon's resignation from her position as Chairwoman Co-CEO, and the potential sale of the company.

Interestingly, Vince McMahon also holds 69,157 Class A common WWE stock and more than 28 million Class B common stock. His holdings of the latter represent 92% of the total shares.

WWE Stock: Reported reason for Stephanie McMahon's departure as Chairwoman and Co-CEO

The Stamford-based promotion has certainly begun its new year with a bang. Vince's return and possible involvement have begun to take effect even after he had just retired in July of last year. His return to the company has certainly caused mixed reactions, but mainly negative ones, especially after Stephanie's departure.

According to a report by Fightful Select, the 46-year-old's decision to leave WWE was connected to a previous leave of absence she announced before being made Chairwoman and Co-CEO, wherein she stated she wanted to focus more time on her family.

However, her husband and Hall of Famer Paul "Triple H" Levesque will remain Chief Content Officer and will continue managing WWE creative. Meanwhile, Nick Khan is now the sole CEO of the company.

It remains to be seen what will happen next for WWE stock as multiple changes are continuously being made. It will also be interesting to see how the product changes once the reported sale of the Stamford-based promotion goes through.

