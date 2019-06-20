WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Bayley vs Alexa Bliss - SmackDown Women's Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.45K // 20 Jun 2019, 15:29 IST

There are a number of interesting factors that could come into play on Sunday night

One of four matches that will happen at Stomping Grounds including both Raw and SmackDown superstars, this one sees Alexa Bliss make the trip over to SmackDown Live to challenge Women's Champion Bayley at the first ever Stomping Grounds event.

Bayley won the Championship when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair at the pay-per-view of the same name back in May. She has since moved into a feud with Alexa Bliss, who has picked up Nikki Cross as an ally whilst she has been waiting in the wings to make her return to the ring.

Bliss' injury status has become a huge talking point ahead of this match, but it appears that The Goddess is good to go and could potentially become a Champion of brand that she isn't even part of on Sunday night, whilst Bayley will be looking for backup of her own since Nikki Cross has vowed to be at ringside.

#5. Alexa Bliss becomes SmackDown Women's Champion

Will Alexa Bliss be able to become SmackDown Women's Champion?

Alexa Bliss has already been SmackDown Women's Champion twice and was one of the rising stars on the brand before she was moved over to Raw and began to dominate the flagship show - so she knows what it takes to be Champion.

Bliss has been in the ring a number of times over the past few weeks and was able to defeat Charlotte Flair and Carmella in a triple threat match to earn the right to face Bayley a few weeks ago, so ring rust doesn't seem as though it will be a factor.

Bayley hasn't had a chance to establish herself as Champion on SmackDown Live, but Bliss just looks to be getting better and better within her new character and a Women's Championship definitely wouldn't look out of place on the middle table during A Moment of Bliss.

