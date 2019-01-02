WWE Storyline Update: Corey Graves sends an interesting Tweet to Mandy Rose

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 278 // 02 Jan 2019, 17:54 IST

Corey Graves had a message for Mandy Rose

What's the story?

This week on SmackDown Live, Naomi took on Sonya Deville in a match. During the course of the same, Mandy Rose caused a distraction allowing her partner, Deville, to win.

Mandy Rose has been besotted with Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso, since last week's show. And we all know that Corey Graves goes gaga over Rose every time she comes to the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Mandy Rose found Jimmy Uso under the mistletoe. Naomi would take issue with Rose making advances at her husband, and spark off a feud.

While it looked like Mandy Rose would take on Naomi in the blow off match, it turned out that Sonya Deville was facing her instead. Mandy Rose put up a suggestive picture of herself on the screen and made references to Jimmy Uso, distracting Naomi. This would allow Sonya Deville to pick up a big win.

The heart of the matter

Anyone who's followed Corey Graves and Mandy Rose right from NXT knows that he is, in kayfabe, madly in love with her. Shortly after the whole incident happened on SmackDown Live, he sent this message:

Hey @WWE_MandyRose ...just in case you forgot, my DM’s are open....and I’m pretty sure you have my number.#SDLive — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

It is unlikely that Graves will be made a part of this storyline, considering that he is not cleared to compete. This is just a message in line with Graves' gimmick, to further the storyline along. It remains to be seen how Jimmy Uso responds to the advance of the gorgeous Mandy Rose over the following weeks.

What's next?

We will definitely get to see Naomi and Mandy Rose lock horns, very soon. It remains to be seen if Mandy Rose will find a male superstar to team up with her to take Uso out, in due time. Speculation has been rampant that Jey Uso could be Rose's partner.

What do you think of the whole love triangle storyline, readers? Does it belong in today's WWE?

