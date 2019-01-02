×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Storyline Update: Corey Graves sends an interesting Tweet to Mandy Rose

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
278   //    02 Jan 2019, 17:54 IST

Corey Graves had a message for Mandy Rose
Corey Graves had a message for Mandy Rose

What's the story?

This week on SmackDown Live, Naomi took on Sonya Deville in a match. During the course of the same, Mandy Rose caused a distraction allowing her partner, Deville, to win.

Mandy Rose has been besotted with Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso, since last week's show. And we all know that Corey Graves goes gaga over Rose every time she comes to the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Mandy Rose found Jimmy Uso under the mistletoe. Naomi would take issue with Rose making advances at her husband, and spark off a feud.

While it looked like Mandy Rose would take on Naomi in the blow off match, it turned out that Sonya Deville was facing her instead. Mandy Rose put up a suggestive picture of herself on the screen and made references to Jimmy Uso, distracting Naomi. This would allow Sonya Deville to pick up a big win.

The heart of the matter

Anyone who's followed Corey Graves and Mandy Rose right from NXT knows that he is, in kayfabe, madly in love with her. Shortly after the whole incident happened on SmackDown Live, he sent this message:

It is unlikely that Graves will be made a part of this storyline, considering that he is not cleared to compete. This is just a message in line with Graves' gimmick, to further the storyline along. It remains to be seen how Jimmy Uso responds to the advance of the gorgeous Mandy Rose over the following weeks.

What's next?

We will definitely get to see Naomi and Mandy Rose lock horns, very soon. It remains to be seen if Mandy Rose will find a male superstar to team up with her to take Uso out, in due time. Speculation has been rampant that Jey Uso could be Rose's partner. 

What do you think of the whole love triangle storyline, readers? Does it belong in today's WWE?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Absolution Naomi Fatu Mandy Rose
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Reasons why Mandy Rose is "God's greatest creation"
RELATED STORY
5 Startling Signs That Prove Mandy Rose Is Set For A Huge...
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live - 6th November, 2018
RELATED STORY
The 5 most underused superstars on SmackDown in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Best No 4 Entry to the Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live- 23 Oct, 2018
RELATED STORY
6 Top Superstars to miss WWE Super Show-Down?
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars most likely to betray their brand at...
RELATED STORY
Dream Booking the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax wins 20-Women Battle Royal at Evolution
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us