WWE Storyline Update: Mug shot of Ronda Rousey released from prison after RAW (Photo)

The 'Rowdy' one has a rather rowdy mug

What's the story?

This week on RAW, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to take on the Riott Squad in a tag match. The stipulation was that if anyone were to turn on their partner during the course of the match, she would be pulled from the WrestleMania main event.

Following the match, all hell broke loose. Because of the chaos involved, all three women were arrested.

In case you didn't know...

Even when the women were handcuffed, it did not stop the chaos that ensued. The women would fight with their feet in a brawl that extended all the way to the backstage area with police officials attending to the main eventers.

Later during the show, it was announced that the women had been released from custody. Expect this angle to play out on SmackDown Live as well.

Many have expressed the fact that this was quite an angle!

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch has already been to prison as part of this storyline. Ronda Rousey alluded to the same when she posted a mugshot of hers on her own social media:

Now that the three women are no longer in prison anymore, expect the final chapter of the build before WrestleMania 35 to be carried out on SmackDown Live, presumably featuring Stephanie McMahon too. Expect her to be aghast that the three women would put such a match in jeopardy with their actions.

I wonder if this mugshot will also be showcased on SmackDown Live this week.

What's next?

The three women in this storyline are in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a historic women's match. Expect them to tear the house down. We know that the match is certain to exceed the hype!

