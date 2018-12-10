WWE Storyline Update: RAW segment with Alexa Bliss announced before TLC

Do you have questions for Little Miss Bliss?

What's the story?

TLC is coming our way this weekend, and Alexa Bliss will not be competing, owing to the injuries she's sustained in the ring. There have been conflicting reports about whether she's cleared to compete or not.

WWE has announced that she will be hosting a special press ahead of TLC. Bliss even invited the WWE Universe to send in their questions on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss has been hosting segments with Sasha Banks and Bayley these past few weeks on RAW. She is the female Authority figure on RAW, the female counterpart to Baron Corbin.

Rumours had emerged backstage that WWE wants to keep her on screen because they absolutely love her. That is why she is given promo segments even though she's currently injured. Expect her to be an important part of the RAW before TLC, coming this weekend.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax are scheduled to be part of the TLC pay-per-view and Alexa Bliss has history with both women. Which is why it is no surprise that she's been thrust into the middle of the storyline, to host a press conference before TLC.

Since taking over the #Raw Women’s division, I’ve put our female Superstars at the forefront of @WWE. So before @NiaJaxWWE and @RondaRousey face off at #WWETLC, I’m holding a press conference and may actually use some of YOUR questions. Use #AskAlexa

...and make them good. pic.twitter.com/ZbXEDFTxQB — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 7, 2018

This was the official communication that WWE put up on their site, inviting those fans to send their questions across to The Goddess. Things are guaranteed to get heated ahead of TLC.

As head of the Raw Women’s division, Alexa Bliss announced via Twitter that she will be holding a press conference this coming Monday in advance of the Raw Women’s Championship Match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax at WWE TLC. WWE Universe members can submit their questions for the press conference using #AskAlexa.

What's next?

RAW comes our way from San Diego, California and we'll bring you live coverage of the entire show. Join us in only a few hours for this explosive event. Will this week's show be any better than last week's?

