WWE Storyline update: Tommaso Ciampa says Nikki Cross is "always welcome" in NXT following call-up

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 300 // 20 Dec 2018, 20:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ciampa and Cross have met several times in NXT this year.

What's the story?

Reigning WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has said that Nikki Cross is "always welcome" in NXT, after the Scottish Superstar was part of a series of Superstars being called to the main roster.

In case you didn't know

Cross joined the WWE in 2016, debuting as part of Sanity, though did not join her Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe when they joined SmackDown Live.

Tommaso Ciampa joined WWE as part of NXT in 2015, teaming with Johnny Gargano as DIY.

After turning on his partner, Ciampa has become the biggest star in NXT today, as the brand's top champion.

In 2018, Ciampa and Cross have crossed paths multiple times, when Cross claimed to have knowledge over who attacked Aleister Black.

This week on Monday Night RAW, several NXT Superstars were announced as call-ups, including Cross, EC3, Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet, the self-proclaimed 'Gatekeeper' of the developmental brand said the Scottish Superstar's kind of crazy was always welcomed in NXT.

Ciampa, who captured the title from Aleister Black in July 2018, also said how other Superstars could "paint themselves red and blue", clearly a reference to the other Superstars who were called up.

atNikkiCrossWWE,



As the Gatekeeper of NXT, let me say, your kind of crazy is always welcome here 🖤💛



The other 5 can paint themselves red and blue from head to toe for all I care. pic.twitter.com/bs3q4fqCJY — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) December 19, 2018

Advertisement

What's next?

Ciampa will defend his NXT Championship against former champion Aleister Black at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 26, 2019, one day before the WWE hosts the Royal Rumble pay per view in the same arena.

Whilst there has been no details on when the NXT call-ups will debut on the main roster, there is speculation that some will make their presence known in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

Advertisement