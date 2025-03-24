WWE subtly confirms importance of Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas, and changed wrestling forever. The American Nightmare has since defeated names like Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar and even ended Roman Reigns' 1,316-day championship reign at WrestleMania. WWE subtly confirmed the importance of Cody's return when they ranked it as the greatest WrestleMania return of all time on their YouTube channel.

Rhodes was one of the Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling when it first emerged. He had some great matches in the promotion including his match against Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019.

Cody Rhodes triumphantly returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38 when he was revealed as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. WWE recently released a video on their YouTube channel where they ranked the 25 greatest WrestleMania returns of all time. Cody's return was ranked #1 in the video.

Check out the video below:

This could be WWE's way of showing how much they value Cody's decision to come back to the company. Cody's departure from the company in 2016 was not a happy one. It is great to see WWE acknowledging Cody's return as the greatest and most important WrestleMania return of all time.

Cody Rhodes to come face to face with John Cena again

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, John Cena made his first appearance after turning heel at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Cena made his entrance to a sea of fans booing him in Brussels. The Cenation Leader also came face to face with his WrestleMania opponent.

Cody Rhodes walked into Brussels with fans cheering him. He called out Cena for turning his back on the fans and reminded him that he's the Undisputed WWE Champion. Cody will come face to face with John Cena again on the upcoming episode of RAW live from Glasgow, Scotland.

Fans are eager to see what will go down when The American Nightmare comes face to face with John Cena again.

