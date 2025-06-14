WWE subtly confirms no rematch between John Cena and CM Punk after Night of Champions 2025

During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, CM Punk and John Cena got into a heated promo segment. The Best in the World simply cooked the Franchise Player by dragging up past incidents.
The Voice of the Voiceless also made multiple references to the iconic rivalry between these two veterans. In this development, WWE has subtly confirmed that no rematch will take place between Cena and Punk following the Night of Champions Premium Live event.
During the verbal altercation, Punk mentioned how the 17-time world champion is portraying the character of CM Punk and sounds more like him. Further, the Second City Saint stated that he sounds like a PG John Cena, which is more ironic.
Additionally, the 46-year-old star mentioned how the heel star is copying the storyline of CM Punk about leaving WWE with the world championship. This was the same manner in which Punk left with the world title in 2011.
All this development suggests that the company is eventually planning to close the chapter on the iconic Cena and Punk rivalry. This indicates that the match between them at the Saudi Arabia show will be their final clash, and the company has no plans to have another rematch at SummerSlam 2025.
There are speculations that Punk might dethrone the Franchise Player in their upcoming showdown, which would then lead to a SummerSlam match where the Cenation Leader will regain the gold.
However, after reviewing the recent progress in the storyline, it appears that the historic rivalry between Cena and Punk is nearing its conclusion.
John Cena is set for another massive match before WWE Night of Champions 2025
Before facing CM Punk at Night of Champions, the WWE Universe will witness John Cena competing in a major showdown. During the latest edition of the blue brand, the Franchise Player was attacked by R-Truth, AKA Ron Killings.
This led to Nick Aldis making the declaration that Truth will get another chance against Cena when they clash next week on SmackDown. This confirms that before NOC, John will be in action on the upcoming Friday Night show, where he will face Ron Killings.
A match between them will be interesting to watch, especially after the drastic character change of Killings. Additionally, CM Punk's interference in this match is also a possibility, which could aid Truth in defeating John Cena.
Notably, the match will be a non-title match, but if the former Tag Team Champion is able to beat Cena, a future Undisputed WWE Title match seems to be imminent between these two.
Overall, the upcoming episode of SmackDown is expected to be an interesting show to watch.
