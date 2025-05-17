WWE subtly hinted that Alexa Bliss won't be joining The Wyatt Sicks

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss made her return to active programming last week, ending her absence since the 2025 Elimination Chamber. It was reported that Little Miss Bliss could be joining The Wyatt Sicks. The group hasn't been seen on WWE TV since late last year.

This week, however, the Stamford-based promotion subtly hinted that she won’t become a part of the eerie faction.

Alexa Bliss’ storyline seems to be taking a new direction

Last week, Alexa Bliss teamed up with Zelina Vega as her mystery tag team partner to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on SmackDown. The former five-time world champion had the full support of the fans of her home state in Dayton, Ohio. After several good spots, Lexi ended the match by hitting The Hot Mess with a Sister Abigail DDT.

Although many thought that it was a hint that she could soon join The Wyatt Sicks, she was later seen speaking with Charlotte Flair that night. Alexa Bliss wanted to have a conversation with The Queen, but WWE didn’t reveal what the duo talked about. This week, Lexi spoke to Flair again, and it was revealed that she wanted to be friends with her.

Little Miss Bliss stated that she remembered her time in NXT when the former 14-time WWE world champion was the only one who treated her well. However, Flair brushed her aside, saying she didn't remember anything about that period, and asked Lexi to stay away. Thus, it seems that the creative team is pushing Bliss in a completely different direction on the blue brand.

No sign of any connection with The Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier match against Chelsea Green and Michin on the Friday night show this week. The fight saw her teaming up with Mia Yim at times to take out The Hot Mess from the equation. The trio delivered an entertaining match, the final moments of which saw Green taking a Sister Abigail for the second time in a row before getting pinned.

However, barring the fact that Lexi used the finisher of the late Bray Wyatt, any connection with The Wyatt Sicks seemed to be absent. The eerie faction signals its future moves by adding glitches to active broadcasts or flashing QR codes. But neither happened this week or last week.

It should be noted that the sigil of the faction was visible shortly after Bliss’ first appearance on SmackDown after Royal Rumble in a backstage segment with Nia Jax. Hence, if WWE isn’t using that visual anymore, it is probably kept out deliberately. Moreover, it doesn’t help that The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from active programming since their defeat to The Final Testament in December 2024.

Alexa Bliss is competing like a regular top star

Alexa Bliss made her WWE return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, ending a two-year maternity and health-related hiatus. Following this, she wasn’t seen much on SmackDown and fought just enough matches to qualify for the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Following her loss at the premium live event, Lexi was taken off television once again.

Now, the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has returned, and her goal is to win the Money in the Bank contract. She said as much in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton after qualifying for the ladder match to be held on June 7, that she would repeat her success from 2018 and win the MITB briefcase a second time.

Thus, it seems that Alexa Bliss is just competing like a regular top star in WWE, winning big matches and making appearances on premium live events. Hence, the intention to align her with The Wyatt Sicks is completely missing.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Little Miss Bliss.

