WWE subtly revealed CM Punk's future after Paul Heyman revelation? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk finally revealed what the favor was that Paul Heyman owed him, and it was nothing short of a revelation for everyone, including Heyman himself. But in doing so, WWE may have subtly revealed Punk's future.

Ad

One of the biggest parts of the backstory behind the WrestleMania 41 main event is the fact that CM Punk shares a deep and long relationship with Paul Heyman. It started when Punk was still in OVW, WWE's developmental system at the time, and Heyman advocating for Punk is the reason why he has become such a massive star today (and during his first run).

But for those who don't know, his alliance with Heyman ended around the summer of 2013 when CM Punk was betrayed just as he was about to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase. It led to an incredible feud and match against Brock Lesnar, which culminated at SummerSlam 2013 with The Beast Incarnate emerging victorious. After that, Heyman was the one who broke the silence on WWE television in Chicago after Punk had walked away from WWE.

Ad

Trending

To add to the context, Heyman betrayed Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2002, and during The Beast's feud against Roman Reigns in 2021-22, he seemingly betrayed Reigns to rejoin Lesnar, only for it to be a ruse as he betrayed Lesnar again to rejoin The Tribal Chief - who he has been with ever since.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

He won't be in The Tribal Chief's corner at WrestleMania 41, and if this does lead to Heyman leaving Reigns for CM Punk, then it could reveal the future for The Second City Saint. If their alliance is rekindled, it could only be a matter of time before Paul Heyman eventually betrays Punk.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who is the best choice to be the next Paul Heyman guy after CM Punk & Roman Reigns?

Ad

With Roman Reigns and CM Punk most definitely closer to the end of their careers than the start of them, the big question is what lies in store for Paul Heyman as an on-screen character as the years roll on.

While there will undoubtedly be a backstage role that Heyman can successfully fill till the day he calls it quits, most WWE fans seem to be of the opinion that he still has a lot more to offer as an on-screen character. The newer generation of wrestling fans, for example, are far more likely to associate Heyman with his on-screen role in WWE than they are to associate him with being the man in charge of ECW for years.

Ad

Some have pointed out that if Heyman is to take a new client after Roman Reigns and CM Punk, it should be the current Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker. There are a couple of signs to prove this.

On the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT, there was an interesting backstage segment with Paul Heyman hyping up Bron Breakker. He told the up-and-comer that he had the best of his father (Rick Steiner) and uncle (Scott Steiner). Heyman predicted the future and said that he sees Bron Breakker headlining WrestleMania someday.

Ad

When directly asked about a possible alliance, Bron Breakker didn't shy away at all and said that both he and Heyman would love to work together. It seems to make a lot of sense, as Breakker, while dominant, is far from a fully established character on the WWE main roster.

What's interesting is that Paul Heyman's management style with CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns completely differed, and his role was different with each superstar. This is something that we could see unfold in a potential alliance with Bron Breakker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More