WWE subtly revealed the WrestleMania 40 main event with the first two picks of the 2023 Draft

The WWE Draft 2023 may have confirmed a major rumor that has been going around about the WrestleMania 40 main event. It shouldn't surprise you that it involves Roman Reigns again, who could be set to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All for the fourth year in a row (again) and his eighth overall.

WWE may have subtly revealed the main event of WrestleMania 40 with the first two picks of the draft. The 2023 Draft saw Roman Reigns emerge as the first overall pick alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

The first pick for RAW and second overall was The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. WrestleVotes recently reported that WWE is planning to run back the WrestleMania 39 main event for WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes will likely focus on the World Heavyweight Championship now, not next year's WrestleMania. Triple H revealed that the World Heavyweight Title will be exclusive to RAW since Roman Reigns is on SmackDown.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that WWE will be running back Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, especially given how the WrestleMania 39 main event ended in controversy. To top it off, the promotion has been kept apart by brands to make sure there is little to no interaction between them in 2024.

Cody Rhodes expressed his desire for a rematch on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, but Brock Lesnar ruined those plans, and the two will now be going at it in the main event of Backlash.

