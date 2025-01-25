WWE subtly signals a danger that Shawn Michaels could face at Saturday Night's Main Event

Shawn Michaels will be hosting one of the key moments of Saturday Night's Main Event as he will oversee the contract signing between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes. The latest episode of SmackDown and its finish suggest that HBK could be in danger.

Shawn Michaels is no stranger to controversy or blood feuds, and that's exactly what he will be involved in as he moderates the segment between the two bitter rivals, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Rhodes confirmed this week on SmackDown that his friendship with Kevin Owens is over. KO, for his part, didn't seem to object to that.

However, the post-main event brawl, in which WWE officials couldn't contain Cody and Kevin Owens, suggests that Shawn Michaels might be in danger in the contract signing segment at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Of course, Michaels has not returned to the ring for over six years, and he would probably like you to think that WrestleMania 26 in 2010 was his final match. Either way, he has to deal with a lot of egos in NXT.

This is just a notch above that because the lights are much brighter. However, it will take place in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, where he is a beloved hero. He even won the WWE Championship in the 1997 Royal Rumble in the Alamodome, while Kevin Owens will look to have his career-defining moment in Indianapolis against Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see whether this happens to be the main event segment or the opening one. It seems to be between this segment and the Gunther vs Jey Uso match. Logically, it would make sense to have the World Heavyweight Championship match go on last on the show while this segment opens it.

