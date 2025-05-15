WWE has subtly spoiled blockbuster RAW return nearly four weeks in advance

The latest episode of WWE RAW witnessed some major developments for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main event. The company also announced that the Money in the Bank qualifying match will take place next week.

In a recent progression, it seems that WWE has subtly spoiled that John Cena will be making his return to RAW on the June 9, 2025 episode of the Netflix show. The Cenation Leader last appeared at Backlash 2025 PLE, defeating Randy Orton in an Undisputed WWE Championship match.

Additionally, Cena participated in the post-show press conference, where the veteran thrashed R-Truth on the table. On RAW after Backlash, the Franchise Player was notably absent from the show and not even advertised to appear on the upcoming SmackDown.

However, recently, WWE has started promoting the Undisputed WWE Champion for the June 9, 2025 episode of the Monday Night show. This show is set to take place live from PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona. Not only the Cenation Leader, but names including Gunther, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso are also advertised to appear.

Further, as Cena has not been advertised for any RAW episode before this, it subtly suggests that the return of the 17x World Champion on the red brand will only take place on the June 9 episode. In addition, this edition of RAW will be the first show of the Netflix show following the Money in the Bank 2025 Premium live event.

Gunther is already scheduled to face the World Heavyweight Champion on this show. Overall, the future Hall of Famer is on his final run in the Stamford-based promotion. The retirement tour of Cena will end by the end of 2025. With this, Cena will officially bid farewell to his squared circle career.

It remains to be seen how the company will book the Franchise Player on his return to Monday Night RAW.

Will John Cena return to any other WWE show before his RAW return?

In addition to being advertised for the June 9 edition of RAW, the Cenation Leader is promoted to be part of WWE's forthcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. It will take place on May 24, 2025, at Yeungling Center, Tampa, FL.

The 48-year-old star is also featured as a solo star in the official poster of SNME, which hints that he has a match planned for this special event. R-Truth seems like a potential opponent for John Cena at the show.

The chances of Truth vs Cena escalate after the latest development between them at Backlash 2025. This match will only take place because the Franchise Player may want the former Tag Team Champion to be part of his retirement tour.

We have to wait for the official confirmation from the Sports entertainment juggernaut. As of writing, the company has only announced two matches for this show. It will be intriguing to see against whom John Cena will compete at SNME.

