  • WWE subtly teases the return of John Cena's legendary rival right before Night of Champions 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 31, 2025 03:25 GMT
The Last Time is now (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
It looks like WWE may have subtly teased the return of one of John Cena's greatest rivals just days before the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

This week, it was announced that Randy Orton would be present at the Fanatics Fest event on June 21. This is just a week before Night of Champions 2025, and it has led to a lot of speculation about what could be in store for The Greatest of All Time. One name we know he won't be facing is Orton, whom he defeated in their last match against each other at Backlash 2025.

In advertising Randy Orton for the event on June 21, it seems like a subtle tease that The Viper, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his loss at Backlash, could be back before Night of Champions 2025.

The two had their last-ever match in St. Louis, and it was undoubtedly one of the better bouts of their historic rivalry. While it certainly didn't match the intensity of their blood feud in the late 2000s, it was a storytelling masterclass between the two veterans.

It took a lot for John Cena to put his longtime rival away, ending their story once and for all.

It'll be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Randy Orton next.

