WWE SummerSlam 2017: 5 possible endings to Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 15:16 IST

The WWE Championship encounter at WWE Summerslam 2017 will have a truly international feel to it as Indo-Canadian WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, defends his title against The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura, from the far Eastern land of Japan.

How is this encounter between a jobber-turned-World Champion, and a wrestler with a proven pedigree all around the world going to pan out? If the WWE wants to bring some prestige back to their most important championship, then it's time to end the Jinder experiment once and for all.

They have made little headway in India -- the primary reason Mahal was given the WWE Championship -- and the title is now being overshadowed by the WWE United States Championship feud between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens instead.

This is also a prime opportunity to let Shinsuke Nakamura carry the banner in the WWE and allow him to showcase his wide array of skills -- something he hasn't been allowed to do thus far due to shoddy booking.

And, lest we forget, there is the looming spectre of Mr Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin. How is that going to affect who walks out of Brooklyn with the biggest prize in sports entertainment?

So, without any further ado, here is our list of five possible endings for the WWE Championship match between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura:

#5 Jinder wins and Baron Corbin cashes in

The Maharaja wins clean?

While it seems like the WWE has learnt its lesson with Jinder Mahal and are planning to put the WWE Championship on someone more worthy, you shouldn't discount the fact that Vincent Kennedy McMahon is someone who hates predictability and might just change things because people can see it coming from a mile away.

To that effect, he might decide to throw a real curveball with this one. First, by giving Jinder the victory over Nakamura -- a monumental mistake in my opinion -- and then having Baron Corbin cash in on The Modern Day Maharaja.

Corbin has stayed true to his "Lone Wolf" persona and refuses to form alliances with anyone -- including fellow heels. So, it makes sense in the storyline to have him cash in on Mahal.