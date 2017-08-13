WWE SummerSlam 2017: 5 things that should not happen at the PPV

WWE must avoid making these five mistakes at this Sunday's SummerSlam.

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 15:38 IST

Will Brock Lesnar walk away from Summerslam with the Universal Championship belt

One of WWE's biggest pay-per-views is a mere week away. The card is star-studded yet overall underwhelming; but at a huge event like this, there's always a chance it could bring the house down.

With that said, WWE needs to ensure they avoid doing certain things that could make the PPV less than memorable.

Here are five things WWE must absolutely avoid doing when they roll into Brooklyn for SummerSlam.

#5 Poorly ordering the card

Raw's biggest stars should be main-eventing this year's SummerSlam

One of the biggest mistakes WWE occasionally makes is ordering the PPV card in a strange way. It can take a lot of steam out of the event because of how much it confuses and/or bores the fans. Just look at this year's Money in the Bank. Breezango took on the Ascension in the final match before the main event.

And if you'll recall, the main event at MITB wasn't even the world title match. That means Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton had their match for the WWE Championship before Breezango and the Ascension went at it.

On top of that, the main event was the MITB ladder match itself, removing any possibility that the winner could cash in that night. Logically, it was just awkward.

WWE needs to avoid making the same mistake at SummerSlam. There is a clear match that should be main-eventing, and that is the fatal 4-way for the Universal Championship. It has four of the biggest stars in all of WWE and could feature arguably WWE's biggest attraction, Brock Lesnar, losing his title.

If that isn't the final bout of the night, something is terribly wrong.