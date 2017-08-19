WWE SummerSlam 2017 Rumors: The Undertaker spotted heading to New York for the PPV in new photo

Is the secret out of the bag?

Yet another resurrection?

In what is sure to give the WWE Universe another reason to tune into this week's SummerSlam PPV, The Undertaker was reportedly spotted boarding a plane at the Texas Airport.

The Deadman was seen in the plane that was headed to NYC, the location for this year's SummerSlam. You can check out the photo below, the authenticity of which is still up in the air:

Report:



The Undertaker Has Been Spotted At A TX Airport Headed To NYC Where SummerSlam Is Being Held We'll Keep You Posted As This Develops pic.twitter.com/dVOcW9YPnJ — SW (@SliceWrestling) August 18, 2017

Fake or real? We have no clue at this moment, but it certainly does look like the Phenom himself.

Reports of WWE planning on getting Undertaker back for another match have been doing the rounds in recent weeks, with a possible rematch against Roman Reigns being the focal point of the rumours.

Roman Reigns is all set to face Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a Fatal 4-way match for the Universal title at the PPV on Sunday, August 20th.

If Taker is indeed pencilled in to make a monumental comeback for the first time ever since The Big Dog potentially retired him at WrestleMania 33, it has to be the Universal title match.

Stay tuned as we gather more details on the authenticity of the photo and the possible return of the year.