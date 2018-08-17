Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 13 last-minute predictions

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21.72K   //    17 Aug 2018, 16:14 IST

Wil
Will Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey leave as champions?

The 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday.

Thirteen matches have been confirmed for the event, including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship), AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship), Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship) and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.

Both women’s divisions will also be represented on the show, with Ronda Rousey challenging Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship and Carmella putting her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Elsewhere on the card, Jeff Hardy will attempt to regain the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens will challenge Braun Strowman for his Money In The Bank briefcase, The New Day will face The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and Finn Balor will take on Baron Corbin.

On the event’s kickoff show, there will be three matches: Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship), The B-Team vs. The Revival (Raw Tag Team Championships), and Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega vs. Rusev & Lana.

In this article, let’s predict the outcome of every match that will take place at this year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer”.

#13 Kickoff show: The B-Team vs. The Revival (Raw Tag Team Championships)

I
Is this The Revival's big moment on the main roster?

After Akira Tozawa’s pre-SummerSlam win over Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship last year, it looked like we could see another title change on the SummerSlam go-home episode of Raw this week when The B-Team put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against The Revival and The Deleters of Worlds.

However, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel were able to retain after Bray Wyatt was caught with a Shatter Machine from The Revival, and it has since been announced that Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder will get another shot at the titles on Sunday.

This is tough to predict, mostly because The Revival seem to fall short every time it matters most on the main roster, but let’s assume that will finally change at SummerSlam.

Prediction: The Revival

Danny worked as a football writer from 2009-2016 but he always knew that his true calling was to cover the crazy world of pro wrestling! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
