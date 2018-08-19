Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Summerslam 2018: 3 possible endings for Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.93K   //    19 Aug 2018, 15:11 IST

Who walks out with the title in Brooklyn, New York?
Who walks out with the Universal title?

Roman Reigns faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam, and it is considered as a no-brainer that Roman will win the title today.

While Roman has a lot of naysayers to his credit, he also has a lot of people that love him and give him the respect he deserves because the wrestler has worked a lot to reach the status he is in right now. He is already a grand slam champion, and if he continues at the way he is working right now, the sky is the limit for the Samoan wrestler who is also a cousin to the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.

Roman has fought Brock Lesnar on a number of occasions, including 4 matches in the last 3 months for the Universal Championship (including #1 contenders match). While the fans are not buying the idea of him becoming a champion, I believe he should become a champion, but here are ways in which Roman can be robbed of his opportunity:

#3 Heyman stays with his client

Will the advocate remain 'Humble'?
Will the advocate remain 'Humble'?

Paul Heyman has been the voice of Brock Lesnar for a long time now, but after what Brock did to Paul on 30th July episode of Raw, it may be inevitable that Heyman aligns with Roman instead of Brock.

What if, the WWE surprises us and Heyman continues to be Brock's advocate despite what transpired in the video below:

If this happens, then he can attack Roman in some way, maybe the spray he used this week or a chair shot, or something else, and that would help Brock retain his title when a wrestler's music would hit, and the match would continue, due to a possible cash-in, but that would make way for some compelling television, and next week's Raw would be sold automatically.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Paul Heyman Kevin Owens Leisure Reading
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
WWE SummerSlam 2018: Five potential endings for Brock...
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam 2018 preview: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 Possible outcomes for Lesnar Vs. Reigns at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 best ways WWE could book Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns...
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 probable results for Roman Reigns...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Favourite for Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns at...
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman teases alliance with Roman Reigns,...
RELATED STORY
3 ways to end Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Potential Twists For Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us