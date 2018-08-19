WWE Summerslam 2018: 3 possible endings for Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.93K // 19 Aug 2018, 15:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who walks out with the Universal title?

Roman Reigns faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam, and it is considered as a no-brainer that Roman will win the title today.

While Roman has a lot of naysayers to his credit, he also has a lot of people that love him and give him the respect he deserves because the wrestler has worked a lot to reach the status he is in right now. He is already a grand slam champion, and if he continues at the way he is working right now, the sky is the limit for the Samoan wrestler who is also a cousin to the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.

Roman has fought Brock Lesnar on a number of occasions, including 4 matches in the last 3 months for the Universal Championship (including #1 contenders match). While the fans are not buying the idea of him becoming a champion, I believe he should become a champion, but here are ways in which Roman can be robbed of his opportunity:

#3 Heyman stays with his client

Will the advocate remain 'Humble'?

Paul Heyman has been the voice of Brock Lesnar for a long time now, but after what Brock did to Paul on 30th July episode of Raw, it may be inevitable that Heyman aligns with Roman instead of Brock.

What if, the WWE surprises us and Heyman continues to be Brock's advocate despite what transpired in the video below:

If this happens, then he can attack Roman in some way, maybe the spray he used this week or a chair shot, or something else, and that would help Brock retain his title when a wrestler's music would hit, and the match would continue, due to a possible cash-in, but that would make way for some compelling television, and next week's Raw would be sold automatically.

1 / 3 NEXT