WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Potential Finishes To Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

The long-awaited match is finally set to take place

Somehow, Daniel Bryan vs The Miz has gone under the radar for SummerSlam. After using his "pull" to get The Miz back on SmackDown Live, the leader of the Yes! Movement had a bone to pick with his rival.

He was distracted for a couple of months by a returning Big Cass, who he triumphantly submitted twice before the latter was released by WWE.

While Bryan and Miz have history in the original NXT and had a rivalry following that, the peak of interest in their feud came in 2016 on an episode of Talking Smack, where The Miz went off script and hit Bryan with a jaw-dropping promo after Bryan had accused Miz of being lazy.

This led to a major tease of a future match, but it wouldn't come to pass as Bryan wasn't medically cleared to lay his hands on The Miz. The Hollywood A-Lister exploited the situation to get as much attention on himself as possible.

But at long last, Bryan is cleared, his honeymoon return phase is over it's back to business for him. With Big Cass out of the way, he's set to take on The Miz in a match that's been highly anticipated for over two years now. When it's all said and done, only one man can stand tall, and here's who and here's how!

#5 Maryse interferes and costs Daniel Bryan

Will Maryse have a part to play?

Maryse recently returned to WWE television after over half a year away. Now a mother, she appeared on a segment of Miz TV on July 24th as part of a ruse to ambush Daniel Bryan.

Don't be surprised to see Maryse make a return at SummerSlam. There's no doubt that if she does, it'll be to help her husband get one over his arch-rival.

It could be a way for The Miz to win and further their feud for a few more months.

