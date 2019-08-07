WWE SummerSlam 2019: 3 booking decisions that can stun the fans

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.25K // 07 Aug 2019, 16:28 IST

Will WWE deliver a few stunners to its fans at SummerSlam?

Since we’ve all been waiting for the Biggest Party of the Summer, we all have our favorites who we’d like to watch come out on top during their respective matches.

With some great matches set up for the big event, along with most of the major championships on the line, we’re sure that the event will be a treat to watch!

However, WWE will surely try to throw a few cruveballs at us during the pay-per-view, and insert a few shocking and astonishing moments which will make the event even more unexpected and memorable for us.

In this article, we will look at 3 booking decisions which could certainly turn the tides and stun the WWE Universe with long-lasting consequences.

#3 KO is forced to quit WWE

What if things don't work out in KO's favor?

During mid-2019, Kevin Owens became furious with Shane McMahon due to the latter taking up more and more screen time each week from other wrestlers. As weeks went by, he continued to use his mic skills to great effect and attacked Shane whenever he got the chance to.

Despite Shane's attempts to ban Owens from SmackDown, Owens would nevertheless show up and attack Shane at opportune moments. This led to Owens challenging Shane to a match at SummerSlam during the Raw Reunion episode. To make matters exciting, Owens said he would quit the WWE if he were to lose.

While it’d be a shame to see such a talented budding wrestler quit WWE, there must be some reason the stipulation has been set in such a way that Shane’s career is not at risk even if he loses.

Whether WWE is giving away the result of the match already, or they actually have a surprise in store for the fans remains to be seen. However, if Owens does cleanly lose to Shane at SummerSlam, WWE would end up delivering a stunner to the fans!

