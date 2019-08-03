WWE SummerSlam 2019: 4 Interesting yet unfortunate realities about the PPV

Some things have been consistent regarding the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The old adage "the more things change, the more things stay the same" might be a cliche, but when talking about the WWE, it rings true more often than not.

The same people are usually pushed towards titles. That's why it was so refreshing to see Kofi Kingston get a chance and win.

Instead of always seeing AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns either holding gold or getting title shots, switching things up every now and then helps more than it hurts.

WWE might feel safer with running particular match-ups over and over, but it doesn't provide the audience with anything new or different.

At one of the biggest shows of the year, you do want marquee matches, but also don't want to have the same feuds over and over again.

SummerSlam is treated as the second biggest PPV on the schedule, so it would stand to reason that things would be bigger, better and more creative for the more important shows.

Unfortunately for this year's PPV, here are four interesting realities that show that things aren't much different heading into SummerSlam.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't nely represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#4 Only one of the people mentioned during Kevin Owens' pipe-bomb might get onto the card

Will anything change for those mentioned after SummerSlam?

When Kevin Owens went off on Shane McMahon about a month ago, not only did he chastise the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' but he also praised some forgotten stars of the blue brand.

Among the names he mentioned were Ali, Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan, Buddy Murphy, the Authors of Pain, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

On the SmackDown following his pipebomb, they all appeared on stage during the "Town Hall" segment in which McMahon let some people speak although he didn't really address anything.

Some were critical of Shane-O-Mac while others kissed up to him. But with SummerSlam set to go down very soon, how many of those names have appeared on the show since getting the shout-out from Owens?

The answer would be two people in Apollo Crews and Ali. Crews lost a good match to Shinsuke Nakamura while Ali pinned the Intercontinental Champion last week. He might be destined for a title match against The Artist at the PPV.

Morgan did face Charlotte Flair on the same night as the "Town Hall" but is off to getting repackaged. Murphy appeared to be walking away in the background after the Roman Reigns segment of this past week's show.

The Authors of Pain and both of the Kabuki Warriors have also been left off Tuesday nights. Will Asuka and Kairi Sane get a match at the show?

It was nice to hear some unheralded Superstars get some love from one of the top-tier athletes in the company, but if they disappear right after it, what was the point of mentioning them?

