WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Interesting stats heading into the event

There are a number of interesting stats heading into SummerSlam 2019

SummerSlam heads to Toronto, Canada for the first time in 15 years this weekend and sees a number of interesting feuds reach boiling point. The biggest stipulation surrounds the match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon since the former Universal Champion has pitched the stipulation that if he loses the match to The Best In The World then he will quit WWE.

There are three women's matches on the card once again as the Women's Revolution continues, with Becky Lynch and Bayley defending their Women's Championships against Natalya and Ember Moon, whilst hometown hero Trish Stratus makes her return to the ring to wrestle Charlotte.

The main event will no doubt see Seth Rollins take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship as The Beast Incarnate looks to main event another SummerSlam in a long line of pay-per-views this weekend. Ahead of the show, here are some of the best statistics every fan needs to know.

#5 Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam stat

Brock Lesnar has main evented the last five SummerSlam events

Brock Lesnar is the current Universal Champion and will defend his title against Seth Rollins this weekend in Toronto which will be the latest in a long line of main events that The Beast Incarnate has been part of at 'The Biggest Party of the Summer'.

Even though Lesnar isn't undefeated at SummerSlam since he's lost to both The Undertaker and Roman Reigns in recent years, he has competed in more main events than any other star in the history of the pay-per-view.

Lesnar returned to the company back 2012 and faced Triple H in a No Disqualification match where he was able to come out on top. He then went on to be in the main event in 2014 against John Cena, 2015 against The Undertaker, 2016 against Randy Orton, 2017 against Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, and then again in 2018 against Roman Reigns.

