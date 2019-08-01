WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 matches which look imminent after this week's RAW and SmackDown

WWE SummerSlam

The biggest party of the summer, WWE SummerSlam, is less than two weeks away. The match-card is shaping up to be a great one. Several matches were announced this week, including Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus, Ricochet vs. AJ Styles for the United States Championship, and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz. However, there are still some matches, which are yet to be added to the card.

RAW and SmackDown left the fans excited this week, as WWE provided some quality wrestling along with a little entertainment on both shows. Seth Rollins was brutalized by Brock Lesnar on RAW, which was pretty unexpected. The show ended with a lot of chaos due to an 8-man brawl, but the fans seemed to enjoy it.

The blue brand also lived up to our expectations. We got to see a phenomenal match between Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles in the main event. The show ended with a mysterious personality trying to attack Roman Reigns, which has left the WWE Universe very curious.

In this article, let's take a look at five matches which look imminent after this week's RAW and SmackDown.

#5 Gallows and Anderson vs. The Revival - RAW Tag Team Championship

Gallows and Anderson vs. The Revival

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC won their second RAW Tag Team Championship in a triple-threat match against The Usos and The Revival, this past Monday night on RAW. No one really saw the title change coming as the match was announced just a few hours before RAW.

Gallows and Anderson will most probably have their first title defense at SummerSlam in less than two weeks. One way or the other, WWE will put The Revival in a match against The Good Brothers at SummerSlam, because they will get a rematch, even though the rematch clause finished in WWE.

The Revival facing Gallows and Anderson would be a good choice because WWE can't book a brand new feud in just one week. Besides, it will be a good contest to watch.

